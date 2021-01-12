Middlebury College revokes Giuliani’s honorary degree

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is revoking Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree.

Over the weekend, School President Laurie Patton cited Guiliani’s role in inciting last week’s riots at the capitol.

Speaking to a group of the president’s supporters, Giuliani said, “If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So, let’s have trial by combat!”

Middlebury College announced Tuesday they have informed Giuliani’s office about the decision to revoke the honorary degree.

The college awarded Giuliani the degree in 2005 after his response to 9/11 as mayor of New York City.

Middlebury College has made the decision to revoke the honorary degree it presented to presidential attorney Rudolph Giuliani in 2005, and has communicated this to Mr. Giuliani’s office. Posted by Middlebury College on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Related Story:

Middlebury College considers revoking Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.