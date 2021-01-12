New quarantine advice for post-infection, vaccination in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say residents who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or were previously infected no longer need to quarantine after being exposed to an infected person or after traveling.

Under previous guidance, anyone who was exposed to the virus was advised to quarantine for 14 days.

Those returning to New Hampshire after traveling outside of England were told to quarantine for 10 days.

An update issued Monday says those quarantine periods are unnecessary if someone is at least 14 days past their second dose of the vaccine or if they are within 90 days of being infected.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)