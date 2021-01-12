NY expands vaccines to those 65 plus; CVPH still focusing on first phase

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Anyone over the age of 65 can now get the coronavirus vaccine in New York now that the governor has expanded eligibility once again, but the three University of Vermont Health Network hospitals in New York are still focused on the first round of shots.

Hospital leaders say they’re still giving shots to front line health care workers and community health care partners. Dr. Wouter Rietsema, an infectious disease specialist at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital says they’ll move onto what’s called Phase 1B if they get more of the vaccine. He says right now they must focus on those people in the first phase.

The state has created resources to help people figure out if they’re eligible for the vaccine and how to get an appointment. Click here to see if you are eligible. You can also call the Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

