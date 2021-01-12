Advertisement

1 killed, 2 injured in Route 4 crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a head-on crash in Mendon Monday night that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route 4. Police say Thomas Savransky, 23, of Maryland, crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck head-on. Savransky died at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

A passenger in Savransky’s SUV, Tiger Chen, 26, of New York City, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup, Tyler Whille, 33, of Killington, was sent to the UVM Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

