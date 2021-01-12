Police: Local Paralympian’s car, prosthetic legs stolen

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Paralympian and former standout Burlington High School athlete had his car stolen along with his prosthetic legs.

South Burlington Police say it happened this past weekend. Muji Karim was staying at a local hotel when someone took off with his car and three prosthetic legs, including two for competitive running. The car was recovered by Burlington Police without the prosthetic legs.

After investigating, authorities were able to locate the two prosthetic running legs valued at approximately $25,000, but another pair remains missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police and can remain anonymous if preferred.

Karim lost his legs in a car crash back in 2011 and now the 39-year-old is a Paralympic athlete, inspirational speaker, and business owner.

