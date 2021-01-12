Advertisement

Richmond among 11 communities to host new EV charging stations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Electric vehicle charging stations are popping up across Vermont as part of the state’s goal of having 90% renewable energy by 2050.

A Level 2 vehicle charging station is now in Richmond that can fuel up to two cars at a time. “I think one of the main takeaways on this is that electric vehicles are on the rise they’re really the future,” said Richmond Town Manager Josh Arneson.

Residents like Patty Vrushett say the station will promote the use of electric cars and bring more business to the community. “I think it’s particularly important for economic development. It causes people to have to stop and charge and go shop,” she said.

The state of Vermont is planning to roll out at least 11 fast-charging stations over the next two years in locations including Rutland, Saint Johnsbury, and Newport. The project was funded with money from Volkswagen’s diesel emissions settlement.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday briefing.
Vermont seeing post-Christmas COVID bump
car crash
Bennington man found dead days after police search
1 killed, 2 injured in Route 4 crash
Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house
Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree

Latest News

File photo
UVM erects tents to help ‘de-densify’ campus
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
Boxes of the vaccine for COVID-19 arrive in New Hampshire.
NH still deciding whether to expand vaccine eligibility
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, speaking on the House floor Wednesday in support of impeachment.
Rep. Welch: ‘If we want unity, we must have accountability’
The Hotel Vermont in Burlington, a member of the new Vermont Lodging Association.
Buffeted by COVID restrictions, Vermont hospitality sector has new voice