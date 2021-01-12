Richmond among 11 communities to host new EV charging stations

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Electric vehicle charging stations are popping up across Vermont as part of the state’s goal of having 90% renewable energy by 2050.

A Level 2 vehicle charging station is now in Richmond that can fuel up to two cars at a time. “I think one of the main takeaways on this is that electric vehicles are on the rise they’re really the future,” said Richmond Town Manager Josh Arneson.

Residents like Patty Vrushett say the station will promote the use of electric cars and bring more business to the community. “I think it’s particularly important for economic development. It causes people to have to stop and charge and go shop,” she said.

The state of Vermont is planning to roll out at least 11 fast-charging stations over the next two years in locations including Rutland, Saint Johnsbury, and Newport. The project was funded with money from Volkswagen’s diesel emissions settlement.

