Superintendent appoints acting principal at Burlington High School

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another setback for Burlington High School after Interim Principal Noel Green unexpectedly handed in his resignation. Our Katharine Huntley found out how the school is moving forward.

Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan says the district was set to offer Green the permanent position on Tuesday, which Green was aware of but he resigned anyway.

“It’s also been a really hard year, and I wish Principal Green the best,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan says Green’s resignation noted that he was proud of the work he had done but he chose to move on rather than taking the permanent principal position.

“You know, I think he wanted to be more supported and so that’s something I need to reflect on. I need to think about that and how I can make sure that I’m supporting our leaders,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan noted the district needs to continue working on recruiting, hiring, supporting and retaining leaders and teachers of color.

Meanwhile, Assistant Principal Lauren McBride has been named acting principal of BHS. The district has also opened up an internal search for the new interim leader of the high school, as well as a permanent position.

“What I would want our community to know is we are stronger together and we are here and we are going to continue to do what we need to do every day to support our students,” McBride said.

The change comes as the former Macy’s in downtown Burlington is bring transformed into a high school to allow students to return to part-time in-person learning.

“It’s been a hard year for BHS but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with Macy’s,” Flanagan said. “The walls are coming up, leadership team is energized and ready to work together to get through this.”

Students are expected to begin learning at the new space by March.

