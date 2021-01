TORONTO (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed-- at least into February.

The current closure was set to expire on Jan. 21, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended that to Feb. 21.

The travel restriction was first imposed in March to slow the spread of COVID-19. It has been renewed monthly.

Essential workers are still allowed to cross.

