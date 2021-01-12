Vermont foster families seeing extra benefits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Extra benefits are going out to Vermonters to help foster and lower-income families.

Here’s the breakdown:

Foster families in Vermont will receive an extra check this month using COVID Relief Funds.

DCF says this will help more than 800 kids and help parents cover unexpected costs like face masks, increased food and utility bills because of remote learning and higher child care costs.

Plus, we’re told the 3SquaresVT benefits for January through June will be at least 15% higher. The additional benefit should come before the end of the month.

Lastly, people in the Reach Up program will receive an additional food benefit this month It’s a one-time payment of nearly $400 to pay for an increased cost in food.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.