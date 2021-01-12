Vermont seeing post-Christmas COVID bump

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and his team Tuesday outlined some concerning trends with new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths on the rise.

Two more deaths were reported in Vermont, bringing the death toll now 158. There are now more than 9,000 COVID cases in Vermont since the start of the pandemic with 167 new cases as of Tuesday. There were 1,166 new cases over the last week -- a record -- since the pandemic began and officials say they are now seeing an uptick in cases likely linked to Christmas, but it’s still too early to figure out if New Year’s Eve had an impact.

State modeling indicates Vermont could see an average of 300 new cases a day for weeks if health guidelines are not followed.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state is monitoring 44 outbreaks and 344 situations -- 42 of them added Monday. A majority are at long-term care facilities and non-health care worksites. Fifty-one people are in the hospital and 10 are in the ICU. The state would have to hit 380 new cases a day for 14 days to hit the ICU capacity. Despite the rising caseload, Vermont’s 2.7% positivity rate is the lowest in the nation.

VACCINE UPDATE

DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak says Vermont is tied for first in the Northeast per capita in administering the vaccine and sixth in the country. The state is still moving forward with its age-based approach, targeting older people first with the vaccine. Levine says they will provide further details later this week on how people can sign up to get the shot.

Levine says the more contagious variant of COVID-19 has now been found in 10 states. Vermont officials are working with the University of Vermont to try to get more testing for it.

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM TAKING APPLICATIONS

Initial applications are now being accepted for the next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Those interested can apply through the Small Business Administration. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so the governor said to be prepared and start filling out the application now.

VERMONT AUTHORITIES PREPARE FOR PROTESTS

Governor Scott had a message to Vermonters that would attend armed protests ahead of inauguration day on the 20th. “Don’t be played. Don’t be used as a pawn by extreme groups to tear apart democracy,” Scott said.

The FBI is monitoring reports that demonstrators will be armed at protests around the country. Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling says the state is working with other local and federal authorities but declined to specify their plans.

Scott reiterated that the president needs to be held accountable for the crisis at the Capitol last Wednesday. “He had a hand in it, if not a major role in it,” Scott said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.