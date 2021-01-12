Advertisement

Cuomo delivers State of the State - Part 2

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo again expanded the vaccine eligibility requirements in New York to include anyone over the age of 65.

Cuomo said Tuesday the state’s following new federal guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who are age 75 and up and a much longer list of workers, including transit employees, grocery clerks, teachers, police officers, firefighters and others became eligible to get the vaccine Monday.

Cuomo has warned that it will take six months to vaccinate 7 million New Yorkers, less than half of the state’s 19 million residents, if the state keeps only receiving 300,000 vaccine doses a week.

You can watch part 1 of Cuomo’s State of the State address below.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vergennes police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vergennes man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
Burlington Police Crime
Teen arrested twice within the last week in Burlington
Essex High School-File photo
Essex High School to go remote after positive COVID case
.
Lawsuit seeks injunction against governor’s state of emergency order
File photo
FBI warns of armed protests at statehouses, including Vermont

Latest News

File photo
New quarantine advice for post-infection, vaccination in NH
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
Harvard cuts ties with Stefanik over voter fraud claims
govandrewcuomo
Gov. Cuomo State of the State address, Part 2
Rep. Peter Welch posted videos to Twitter of what was happening inside as rioters broke into...
Welch cautious after possible COVID exposure