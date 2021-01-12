Cuomo delivers State of the State - Part 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo again expanded the vaccine eligibility requirements in New York to include anyone over the age of 65.

Cuomo said Tuesday the state’s following new federal guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who are age 75 and up and a much longer list of workers, including transit employees, grocery clerks, teachers, police officers, firefighters and others became eligible to get the vaccine Monday.

Cuomo has warned that it will take six months to vaccinate 7 million New Yorkers, less than half of the state’s 19 million residents, if the state keeps only receiving 300,000 vaccine doses a week.

You can watch part 1 of Cuomo’s State of the State address below.

