Welch cautious after possible COVID exposure

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Peter Welch says the congressman is taking “extreme caution” in Vermont after possibly being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 when he was in a secure location following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Spokesman Lincoln Peak said Welch was wearing a mask while in the secure location, he has shown no symptoms of COVID-19 and he has received a test for the virus.

A number of Republican members of Congress were not wearing masks while at the secure location and at least one member of Congress who was there has tested positive for the virus.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)