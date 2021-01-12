Why are more women losing jobs in Vermont?
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unemployment numbers for Vermont released last week showed that 73% of Vermonters who lost their jobs since mid-November are women.
That number is even higher than those being seen throughout the country where gender has played a large role in job loss during the pandemic.
Liz Medina is the first woman ever hired as executive director of the Vermont AFL-CIO. She spoke with our Celine McArthur about why women are losing jobs at such a high rate in Vermont. Watch the video to see the full interview.
