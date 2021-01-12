Why are more women losing jobs in Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unemployment numbers for Vermont released last week showed that 73% of Vermonters who lost their jobs since mid-November are women.

That number is even higher than those being seen throughout the country where gender has played a large role in job loss during the pandemic.

Liz Medina is the first woman ever hired as executive director of the Vermont AFL-CIO. She spoke with our Celine McArthur about why women are losing jobs at such a high rate in Vermont. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.