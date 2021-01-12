BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow showers and flurries lingered today, but we’ll get a short break Wednesday.

Wednesday, we can expect clouds, but there is the chance for a few sunny breaks.

Thursday, a little disturbance will come through with more clouds and the chance for a few more snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will be moderating through the end of the week.

For the end of the week, a more significant weather system is heading our way. A frontal system will be moving in from the west late Friday with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. That mix may change to just rain for a while early on Saturday before it ends up as just snow late in the day and into early Sunday. We could get a few inches of snow accumulation out of that system, especially in the higher elevations.

There may be a few lingering snow showers under mostly cloudy skies for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that early weekend storm system as we go through the week, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the details on how that will affect your weekend plans.

