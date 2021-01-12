BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Watch out for some slick spots on the roads in the morning due to snow showers that came through overnight with a small upper-level disturbance. Those snow showers will be ending by mid-morning, and the rest of the day will just be mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Then we’ll be back to that quiet weather pattern that we have been in for about the last week or so. Temperatures will slowly rise as we go through the rest of the week.

Finally, more active weather comes in as we head into the weekend. A frontal system will be moving in from the west late Friday with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. That mix may change to just rain for a while early on Saturday before it ends up as just snow late in the day and into early Sunday. We could get a few inches of snow accumulation out of that system, especially in the higher elevations.

There may be a few snow showers under mostly cloudy skies for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that early weekend storm system as we go through the week, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the details on how that will affect your weekend plans. -Gary

