Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Watch out for some slick spots on the roads in the morning due to snow showers that came through overnight with a small upper-level disturbance. Those snow showers will be ending by mid-morning, and the rest of the day will just be mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Then we’ll be back to that quiet weather pattern that we have been in for about the last week or so. Temperatures will slowly rise as we go through the rest of the week.

Finally, more active weather comes in as we head into the weekend. A frontal system will be moving in from the west late Friday with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. That mix may change to just rain for a while early on Saturday before it ends up as just snow late in the day and into early Sunday. We could get a few inches of snow accumulation out of that system, especially in the higher elevations.

There may be a few snow showers under mostly cloudy skies for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that early weekend storm system as we go through the week, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the details on how that will affect your weekend plans. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vergennes police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vergennes man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
Burlington Police Crime
Teen arrested twice within the last week in Burlington
Essex High School-File photo
Essex High School to go remote after positive COVID case
.
Lawsuit seeks injunction against governor’s state of emergency order
File photo
FBI warns of armed protests at statehouses, including Vermont

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
wx
Monday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast