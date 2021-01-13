Advertisement

Bennington man faces manslaughter charges

(ky3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man is facing up to 30 years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Christopher Sharby, 46, was found dead outside a building in Bennington on September 5th. Police say he was in a fight with Joseph Cattani, 38, the night before. Cattani, who was originally charged with aggravated assault, admits he kicked and punched Sharby. But autopsy results now show blunt force trauma to Sharby’s head as one of the factors in his death.

Cattani pleaded not guilty last week to aggravated assault and manslaughter charges.

