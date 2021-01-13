Advertisement

Buffeted by COVID restrictions, Vermont hospitality sector has new voice

The Hotel Vermont in Burlington, a member of the new Vermont Lodging Association.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont industries have been hurt by the pandemic, but perhaps none as much as the hospitality sector.

Normally, that sector brings in $600 million a year, but with the COVID-19 restrictions on travel that number took a hit. A newly-formed association aims to give lodging businesses more of a voice.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Hans Van Wees with Hotel Vermont, one of the members of the Vermont Lodging Association.

