In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.

Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican officials from Underhill and Essex helped organize a charter bus trip that took 51 Vermonters to last week’s rally in Washington that ended in a mob on the Capitol. The riders have since come under scrutiny for both attending the event and flouting Vermont health guidelines.

Celine Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Day’s Colin Flanders who wrote this week about the trip and its aftermath.

