NH still deciding whether to expand vaccine eligibility

Boxes of the vaccine for COVID-19 arrive in New Hampshire.
Boxes of the vaccine for COVID-19 arrive in New Hampshire.(Courtesy: Office of Gov. Chris Sununu)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is still deciding whether to follow the Trump administration’s recommendation to immediately start vaccinating older adults earlier than initially planned.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday announced a series of major changes, including urging states to immediately extend eligibility to people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems. Patricia Tilley, deputy director of the state Division of Public Health, said Wednesday the governor and public health teams are reviewing the information from Washington and awaiting more details about supply.

Under the current plan, vaccinations for that age group would start in March.

