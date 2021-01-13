Advertisement

Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have caught the man responsible for torching some businesses in Stowe.

Authorities say Jeffrey Nolan, 62, of Stowe, admitted to setting eight fires. That includes at the Stowe Public Library, a chiropractor’s office, and twice at Stowe Vision Cable. The first fire was back in March of 2019, and the most recent was just this month. Police say the total damage from the fires is well over $1.5 million.

There have been a total of at least 15 arsons in Stowe since 2015. Some of the fires have been small dumpster fires, while others have destroyed buildings. It’s still not clear if Nolan has bee linked to the other fires.

He’ll be in court on Wednesday, charged with eight counts of second-degree arson.

