Advertisement

Remembering Super Seniors Mary Ojala and Joe Maiola

By Joe Carroll
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are remembering WCAX Super Seniors Mary Ojala and Joe Maiola who died in the last week.

Ojala donated much of her time at the annual Gift of Life Marathon. We caught up with her in 2011 in Rutland.

At the time, they were trying to break the national record for blood donations for a single day, coming up short by 100 pints. She was still at it last month, asking people to donate a pint of blood as a present on her 100th birthday.

Joe Maiola, a long-time teacher at Spaulding High School in Barre started at the school in 1960 and taught there for 53 years.

He was the head of the history department as well a football and track coach among other rolls.

Joe Carroll, in his 2011 profile, estimated Maiola taught up to 10,000 students in the classroom and the field. He was 99.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree
Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house
Lucas Hall/File
Suspended Vermont trooper who praised Washington mob resigns
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.

Latest News

Whiteface Mountain
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
Vermont Fish & Wildlife experts say most animals like deer or bear, can be protected at the...
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
Courtesy: Vermont Police Canine Association
Retired Vermont State Police dog dies
A Vermont State Police dog has died after battling cancer.
Retired Vermont State Police K-9 dies