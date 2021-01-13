Remembering Super Seniors Mary Ojala and Joe Maiola

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are remembering WCAX Super Seniors Mary Ojala and Joe Maiola who died in the last week.

Ojala donated much of her time at the annual Gift of Life Marathon. We caught up with her in 2011 in Rutland.

At the time, they were trying to break the national record for blood donations for a single day, coming up short by 100 pints. She was still at it last month, asking people to donate a pint of blood as a present on her 100th birthday.

Joe Maiola, a long-time teacher at Spaulding High School in Barre started at the school in 1960 and taught there for 53 years.

He was the head of the history department as well a football and track coach among other rolls.

Joe Carroll, in his 2011 profile, estimated Maiola taught up to 10,000 students in the classroom and the field. He was 99.

