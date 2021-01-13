Advertisement

Rep. Welch: ‘If we want unity, we must have accountability’

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, speaking on the House floor Wednesday in support of impeachment.
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, speaking on the House floor Wednesday in support of impeachment.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone congressman joined fellow Democrats Wednesday in calling for the immediate impeachment of President Donald Trump in the aftermath of last week’s mob attack at the Capitol building.

The House began debating whether to advance an article of impeachment that accuses President Trump of “inciting an insurrection.” Rep. Peter Welch said the U.S. system of government is founded on the principle that all power flows from the people and that the president challenged this principle with deceit and violence. “The deceit is repeated in baseless assertion of an electoral fraud. The violence was the attack on the United States,” Welch said. “If we want unity, we must have accountability.” He concluded that Congress must impeach.

While a handful of GOP members have indicated they will support impeachment, a number said a rush to impeach would deny the president his right to defend himself and could further fragment the country.

House lawmakers will continue to debate the article of impeachment Wednesday afternoon.

