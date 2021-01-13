Send more vaccine doses to New York, officials urge

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio say the federal government must speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to New York as vaccination appointments are snapped up as quickly as they go online.

Cuomo said Wednesday that more than 7 million people statewide are now eligible to be vaccinated but the state is receiving just 300,000 vaccine doses a week. De Blasio said the city will run out of vaccine next week “unless we get a major resupply.”

De Blasio said the city is on track to meet its goal of administering 175,000 vaccine doses this week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)