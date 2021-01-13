Advertisement

Send more vaccine doses to New York, officials urge

File photo
File photo(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio say the federal government must speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to New York as vaccination appointments are snapped up as quickly as they go online.

Cuomo said Wednesday that more than 7 million people statewide are now eligible to be vaccinated but the state is receiving just 300,000 vaccine doses a week. De Blasio said the city will run out of vaccine next week “unless we get a major resupply.”

De Blasio said the city is on track to meet its goal of administering 175,000 vaccine doses this week. 

