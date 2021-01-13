Advertisement

Suspended Vermont trooper who praised Washington mob resigns

Lucas Hall/File
Lucas Hall/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont State Police sergeant who was suspended from his job after allegedly praising on his own time the criminal insurgency that entered the U.S. Capitol last week has resigned.

Lucas Hall resigned his position late Tuesday before the investigation into his conduct could be completed. Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling says the details of the investigation into Hall’s actions will be forwarded to the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council for consideration of sanctions that could include his decertification as a police officer.

A social media post made after the riots in the name Luke Hall said: “God Bless America!!!! Cheers to the great Patriots in Washington DC. The time has come … Let’s gooooo!!!””

Hall could not be reached for comment.

