Tupper Lake man charged with threatening person with knife

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake man is facing charges of threatening someone with a knife.

It happened on Monday at around 11 a.m. Police say Chase Vaillancourt-Nadeau, 21, was in the car with another person and “menaced the victim with a knife” while they were driving, prohibiting the victim from exiting their car. They say the other person escaped when the car stopped and Vaillancourt-Nadeau took off with the car.

He was found later by police.

