Will Vermont have a new millionaire this week?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Some lucky winners could be millionaires by the end of this week. The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are each over half-a-billion dollars. Cashiers at convenience stores in Rutland say they have been busy selling tickets to wannabe millionaires.

Heidi Warner, a cashier at the Jolley store in Rutland, says she saw a 50% increase in people buying tickets Wednesday. She’s a part of that group too, buying tickets for herself, her son, and her co-workers. “Because everyone wants a shot at that dream. Lots of money,” says Warner.

Wednesday afternoon the Powerball estimated jackpot hit $550 million, and Mega Millions reached $750 million.

“Definitely when it gets high I do it,” said Terri Alexander of Rutland. In her opinion, the winner would be foolish to not assist others in need. “That amount of money. You can help other people.”

“I don’t really gamble that much,” said Samuel Lamb of Rutland. When asked if half a billion dollars is enticing he says, “it is, but my luck ain’t that good anyway.”

Unlike some, Warner says she does have a plan for if she wins the jackpot. “I would take care of my family and then probably my closest friends, and then retire,” she said. And what if her co-workers cash in the big money from the ticket she bought? “It was just a gift to them. If they choose to give me something out of it, I would be grateful, but I don’t expect them to.”

The Powerball drawing is tonight at 10:59 p.m. and the Mega Millions drawing is this Friday at 11 p.m.

