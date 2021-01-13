Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a fairly stagnant weather pattern with more clouds, a few flurries and moderating temperatures.

We can expect more of the same through the rest of the work week, but by late Friday, a frontal system will be approaching with a messy mix that will last through much of the weekend.

We expect that this system will move in late on Friday evening with a wintry mix of rain and snow. It will change to just plain rain for a while early Saturday before changing back to snow again late Saturday into Sunday. Depending on the eventual track and timing of the system, and when any rain changes back to snow, we could be looking at either just a few inches of snow accumulation, or quite a bit more, especially in the mountains.

Snow showers are likely to linger into Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but after that our weather will quiet down again for most of next week with cooler, more seasonable temperatures again.

It is still too soon to say how this weekend storm system will be playing out, and how much snow or rain we will get out of it. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following and analyzing all the latest trends so we can keep you up-to-the-minute with what you can expect from that storm system.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree
Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house
Lucas Hall/File
Suspended Vermont trooper who praised Washington mob resigns
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Evening Weather Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast
wx
Wednesday Weathercast