BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a fairly stagnant weather pattern with more clouds, a few flurries and moderating temperatures.

We can expect more of the same through the rest of the work week, but by late Friday, a frontal system will be approaching with a messy mix that will last through much of the weekend.

We expect that this system will move in late on Friday evening with a wintry mix of rain and snow. It will change to just plain rain for a while early Saturday before changing back to snow again late Saturday into Sunday. Depending on the eventual track and timing of the system, and when any rain changes back to snow, we could be looking at either just a few inches of snow accumulation, or quite a bit more, especially in the mountains.

Snow showers are likely to linger into Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but after that our weather will quiet down again for most of next week with cooler, more seasonable temperatures again.

It is still too soon to say how this weekend storm system will be playing out, and how much snow or rain we will get out of it. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following and analyzing all the latest trends so we can keep you up-to-the-minute with what you can expect from that storm system.

