BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We continue to be stuck in a “blah” weather pattern, and that means more days ahead with clouds, a few flurries from time to time, and above normal temperatures. This pattern will hold through the rest of the week.

It will turn more active, though, as we head into the weekend. A frontal system will be moving in from the west with a messy mix of precipitation for Friday night, Saturday, and into Sunday.

Right now, it looks like that system will move in late on Friday evening with a wintry mix of rain and snow. It will change to just plain rain for a while early Saturday before changing back to snow again late Saturday into Sunday. Depending on the eventual track and timing of the system, we could be looking at either just a few inches of snow accumulation, or quite a bit more than that, especially in the mountains.

There may also be a few snow showers on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Things will settle down as we head into Tuesday, but temperatures will be coming back down to more normal levels by the middle of next week.

It is still too soon to say how this weekend storm system will be playing out, and how much snow or rain we will get out of it. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following and analyzing all the latest trends so we can keep you up-to-the-minute with what you can expect from that storm system. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.