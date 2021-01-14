Advertisement

50 New Hampshire National Guard members head to Washington

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has authorized a request to send 50 New Hampshire National Guard members to Washington, D.C., for the upcoming presidential inauguration.

The request came from the National Guard Bureau. Sununu said in a statement Wednesday that “ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation.” The guard will be sending soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment and airmen from the 157th Security Forces Squadron.

They will be taken to to Washington, D.C., on a KC-46 refueler based at Pease Air National Guard Base.

