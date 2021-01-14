Local National Guard units being asked to send soldiers to Washington

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s National Guard has been asked to send soldiers to Washington to help with inauguration security.

Up to 20,000 National Guard troops and other officers nationwide are ready to keep the peace in D.C ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Vermont state leaders are working to figure out how they can send troops while maintaining their COVID missions here at home.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu has authorized a request to send 50 New Hampshire National Guard members to Washington, D.C. after a request came from the National Guard Bureau. Sununu said in a statement Wednesday that “ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation.”

They will be sending soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment and airmen from the 157th Security Forces Squadron.

