Advertisement

Local National Guard units being asked to send soldiers to Washington

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., left, visits with National Guard troops who are helping with security...
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., left, visits with National Guard troops who are helping with security at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s National Guard has been asked to send soldiers to Washington to help with inauguration security.

Up to 20,000 National Guard troops and other officers nationwide are ready to keep the peace in D.C ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Vermont state leaders are working to figure out how they can send troops while maintaining their COVID missions here at home.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu has authorized a request to send 50 New Hampshire National Guard members to Washington, D.C. after a request came from the National Guard Bureau. Sununu said in a statement Wednesday that “ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation.”

They will be sending soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment and airmen from the 157th Security Forces Squadron.

Related story:

Local National Guard units being asked to send soldiers to Washington

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree
Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house
Lucas Hall/File
Suspended Vermont trooper who praised Washington mob resigns
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.

Latest News

Whiteface Mountain
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
Vermont Fish & Wildlife experts say most animals like deer or bear, can be protected at the...
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
Courtesy: Vermont Police Canine Association
Retired Vermont State Police dog dies
A Vermont State Police dog has died after battling cancer.
Retired Vermont State Police K-9 dies