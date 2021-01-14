Dartmouth prof says Capitol riot culmination of years of executive branch overreach

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - “Trump republicans” and “law-abiding republicans” -- that’s how one political expert is explaining the divide that currently exists within the GOP.

Linda Fowler, a Dartmouth College political science professor, says the uprising at the Capitol last week is highlighting the changing dynamic between the three branches of government and the erosion of typical checks and balances. She says the insurrection is a result of Trump republicans believing the executive branch should have the most power.

“What we have seen -- beginning really after 9/11 -- is an imbalance in the system, with the executive increasing dominance over the legislative. And what we saw last Wednesday was a culmination of the subordination of the Congress to the executive branch. In this case, the president’s desire to not give up his office,” Fowler said.

She says the extreme measures taken by some at the Capitol were sadly not surprising. She points to the armed protests at Governor Chris Sununu’s house in recent weeks.

