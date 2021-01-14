Middlebury senior-living community welcomes arrival of vaccine

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermont Vermont senior-living facility is receiving its first round of a COVID-19 vaccine. Olivia Lyons went to The Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury to find out how the vaccine rollout is going.

Officials say 216 people at The Residence at Otter Creek have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes all residents and staff, most of whom chose to be vaccinated.

“It’s much appreciated because I know that all of us who have signed up for it feel it’s really worthwhile,” said Jan Anderson, a resident. She says she was surprised when she was told she would be getting the shot. “I thought probably there would be more medical people and rescue people and all that might do it, but apparently not. They thought us old folks were worth doing something for.”

Hannah Magoun, another resident, was a school nurse at Middlebury High school and says she is an advocate for vaccines. “I’m definitely all for it because I think it’s obviously for a good reason,” she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Vermont Health Department dashboard said 3,434 people 65 years and older have been vaccinated. When we asked what percentage of people in long-term care facilities have received their shots, that information was not available.

Residence at Otter Creek officials say they did have one associate test positive for the coronavirus a few weeks ago. But, up until then, they have been negative since the pandemic began.

“I am so happy to get my shot today. I am so happy,” said Courtney Allenson, a director at the facility. She says staff and residents have been anticipating the arrival of the vaccine. “We all would have loved to have it sooner, but we have it today, so we aren’t complaining.”

Their second round of vaccines is set for February 4th. Allenson says the facility is not worried about Vermont running out. “We trust in the company that is making the vaccine and we trust in the process.”

Residents we spoke with shared that point of view. “I figure I’ve got something anyway. Let’s hope it doesn’t run out, but so many people like you probably are going to have to wait for months and months before you get it,” Anderson said.

One shot and one step closer to a sense of safety at least for this facility.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.