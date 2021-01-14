Advertisement

More security at NY state’s Capitol, no ‘specific threat’

State Street is blocked off for more hardened security at the New York state Capitol in Albany.
State Street is blocked off for more hardened security at the New York state Capitol in Albany.(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Security was increased around the New York state Capitol and law enforcement was on heightened alert.

But the FBI in Albany said Thursday it was unaware of specific threats in the region. The FBI warned several days ago that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals for the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

FBI Albany Special Agent in Charge Thomas Relford said they would retain a “heightened posture” through the inauguration Jan. 20. But at this time, the FBI has not received any specific threat to the New York or Vermont state capitols or other government buildings in the area.

