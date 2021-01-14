N.H. man arrested for making threats against Congress

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man will be in federal court on Thursday after police say he threatened to hurt six member of Congress unless they supported President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Attorney and U.S. Capitol Police say 33-year-old Ryder Winegar from Amherst included his name and phone number on voicemails left at the offices of six unidentified members of Congress in December.

The criminal complaint includes transcriptions of alleged death threats filled with racist, homophobic, misogynist language, profanity, and threats of sexual assault.

The voicemails include threats like “we’re going to hang you.”

We’re told he turned himself in and pleaded not guilty.

