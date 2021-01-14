Advertisement

N.H. man arrested for making threats against Congress

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man will be in federal court on Thursday after police say he threatened to hurt six member of Congress unless they supported President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Attorney and U.S. Capitol Police say 33-year-old Ryder Winegar from Amherst included his name and phone number on voicemails left at the offices of six unidentified members of Congress in December.

The criminal complaint includes transcriptions of alleged death threats filled with racist, homophobic, misogynist language, profanity, and threats of sexual assault.

The voicemails include threats like “we’re going to hang you.”

We’re told he turned himself in and pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree
Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house
Lucas Hall/File
Suspended Vermont trooper who praised Washington mob resigns
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.

Latest News

Whiteface Mountain
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
Vermont Fish & Wildlife experts say most animals like deer or bear, can be protected at the...
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
Courtesy: Vermont Police Canine Association
Retired Vermont State Police dog dies
A Vermont State Police dog has died after battling cancer.
Retired Vermont State Police K-9 dies