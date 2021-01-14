NH rules on forest pest and ash logs, firewood, remain

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State standards for transporting and using ash logs and firewood within New Hampshire remain in effect, despite the end of federal quarantine regulations that were enacted to help stop the spread of the emerald ash borer.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is no longer regulating the interstate movement of ash tree products within states and across state lines. In New Hampshire, ash logs can be transported only after Sept. 1 and processed by June 1. Logs can be shipped only to mills willing to debark them immediately.

There also are rules on transporting ash firewood.

