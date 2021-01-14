NY high school graduation rate rises after school closures

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s high school graduation rate improved slightly following the shift to remote learning and cancellation of Regents exams.

State education officials Thursday said the statewide graduation rate for the class of 2020 was 84.8%, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous year. Among city schools, Buffalo reported the greatest improvement, posting a 76.3% graduation rate, up nearly 12 percentage points over the class of 2019. New York City’s rate improved to 78.8%. Syracuse, Rochester and Yonkers also reported higher graduation rates than the previous year.

The rates for English language learners and students with disabilities also improved.

