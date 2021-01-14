Analysis: What comes next after House impeachment?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Donald Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Over 230 House lawmakers voted for impeachment and 10 Republicans voting alongside Democrats. They say he’s responsible for the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

Middlebury College political scientist Matt Dickinson says if the Senate does pursue a trial, it will most likely be after Trump steps down as president. We asked Dickinson what the point in having a trial once Trump is out of the White House.

“That’s the question that a lot of people are raising. In fact, some republicans raised that in the House debate. The answer from Democrats is that you could still prevent President Trump from running again for office. Remember he’s only served one term, so he is eligible to run again. If he’s convicted, some constitutional scholars believe the Senate then could go forward on a simple majority vote to prevent him from running from president again and so that would be the end game for Democrats,” said Dickinson.

