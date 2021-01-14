Proctor man faces charges following fatal summer crash

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say Gage Capen, 21 of Proctor, Vermont is charged with three counts of grossly negligent operation.

Police say on July 9, 2020, Capen was driving south on West Street, in Proctor, when he swerved and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle’s left side hit an embankment on the east side of the road, flipped over, landing on the roof.

Police say Capen faced life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police say three other passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. Two were ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

Police say, Kianna Peters, 18 of Pownal died on the scene.

Capen in due in court.

