Retired Vermont State Police dog dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police dog has died after battling cancer.

According to VSP, K-9 Argus worked for a decade before retiring last spring.

He started at just 8-weeks-old and was certified for drug detection at 7-months-old.

While assigned to the tactical team, he worked with the New York State Police in the Dannemora search for the two armed and dangerous escapees.

Police say his death comes with “an immense amount of sadness.”

