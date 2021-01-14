Advertisement

Retired Vermont State Police dog dies

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police dog has died after battling cancer.

According to VSP, K-9 Argus worked for a decade before retiring last spring.

He started at just 8-weeks-old and was certified for drug detection at 7-months-old.

While assigned to the tactical team, he worked with the New York State Police in the Dannemora search for the two armed and dangerous escapees.

Police say his death comes with “an immense amount of sadness.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree
Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house
Lucas Hall/File
Suspended Vermont trooper who praised Washington mob resigns
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.

Latest News

Whiteface Mountain
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
Vermont Fish & Wildlife experts say most animals like deer or bear, can be protected at the...
Vermont officials unhappy with federal migratory bird rollbacks
A Vermont State Police dog has died after battling cancer.
Retired Vermont State Police K-9 dies