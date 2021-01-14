Advertisement

Stefanik and Pence to visit Fort Drum this weekend

File photo
File photo(KALB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, plans to visit Fort Drum this weekend with Vice President Mike Pence.

Stefanik says the trip is to thank soldiers and their families on behalf of the Trump administration. She had previously visited the military base with President Trump and Pence in 2018, following the signing of the defense bill which Stefanik had helped write.

“As the chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I express my sincere gratitude to Vice President Pence and the entire Trump Administration for their unwavering commitment over the past four years to rebuild America’s military readiness and support the brave men and women who proudly serve,” said Stefanik in a statement.

