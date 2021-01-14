Advertisement

Stern Center announces new leadership

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s new leadership at the Stern Center For Language and Learning, the Williston nonprofit dedicated to helping children and adults reach their academic, social, and professional goals.

The center’s long-time president Blanche Podhajski is retiring after guiding the center since it was founded back in 1983.

Cat Vigleienzni spoke with Laurie Quinn, who on Wednesday was named as the Stern Center’s new president.

