SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface

Whiteface Mountain
Whiteface Mountain
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A SUNY Fredonia junior hockey player died on Tuesday after a ski accident at Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort.

New York State Police say Tanner Kahlau, 22, lost control and hit a tree while skiing down the Upper Approach Trail around 12:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy was done on Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh. It found the Pennsylvania man’s cause of death to be a cervical skull fracture because of the accident.

Jeff Meredith, the Fredonia State head coach says they are saddened by his loss. “The impact he left on our program, coaches, and teammates will forever be remembered,” he said.

