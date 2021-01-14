Advertisement

Vermont COVID case count remains high; four new deaths

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Thursday reported 197 new cases of COVID-19, the fourth-highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic and the highest in the past week.

Four more people have died in Vermont, bringing the death toll to 162.

There are 44 people hospitalized with eight in the ICU.

Vermont health officials on Tuesday said a post-holiday surge could potentially bring 300 daily cases per day by early February.

