Vermont hunters break bear harvest record
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hunters harvested a record number of black bears this past hunting season.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife says hunters took 914 bears during the two-part season. The previous high was 750 in 2019. Hunters took a majority of the bears in the early season and only 91 in the late bear season, which overlaps with the November deer season.
Officials add that there were no hunting-related shooting incidents.
