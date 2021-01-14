Vermont hunters break bear harvest record

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hunters harvested a record number of black bears this past hunting season.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife says hunters took 914 bears during the two-part season. The previous high was 750 in 2019. Hunters took a majority of the bears in the early season and only 91 in the late bear season, which overlaps with the November deer season.

Officials add that there were no hunting-related shooting incidents.

