Advertisement

Vermont State College employees offer alternative solutions

File photo
File photo(Olivia Lyons)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A group of Vermont State College employees has suggested streamlining upper-level administrative positions to save the system $7 million as an alternative solution to the system’s financial woes.

The Rutland Herald reports that the system was thrust into financial crisis last year after decades of underfunding, increasing costs, and a shrinking population boiled over at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when the system was forced to reimburse over $5 million in room and board fees. Castleton University professor Helen Mango provided a report from the VSC Labor Task Force that proposes “rethinking the whole system.”

The report looks to reduce redundancies in administrative staffing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
SUNY hockey player dies in ski accident at Whiteface
Gage Capen
Vt. man faces charges following fatal July crash
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
File photo
Vermont to send 100 National Guard troops to Washington
File photo
Vermont COVID case count remains high; four new deaths

Latest News

File Photo
Over $45 million dollars going to North Country Public and Non-Profit schools
Mayoral candidates gather virtually for Wards 2 and 3 forum
Mayoral candidates gather virtually for Wards 2 and 3 forum
Woodstock Terrace Resident getting vaccine
Residents and Staff at nursing home get COVID vaccine
File photo
Vt. lawmakers focusing on laying groundwork for prison reform
Chief Brandon del Pozo-File photo
Former Burlington Police Chief resigns from Howard Center