Vermont State College employees offer alternative solutions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A group of Vermont State College employees has suggested streamlining upper-level administrative positions to save the system $7 million as an alternative solution to the system’s financial woes.

The Rutland Herald reports that the system was thrust into financial crisis last year after decades of underfunding, increasing costs, and a shrinking population boiled over at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when the system was forced to reimburse over $5 million in room and board fees. Castleton University professor Helen Mango provided a report from the VSC Labor Task Force that proposes “rethinking the whole system.”

The report looks to reduce redundancies in administrative staffing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)