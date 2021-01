MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are warning of scam calls telling people they will disconnect utility services.

Your utilities can’t be disconnected right now because of nonpayment due to a moratorium on disconnection.

You can report these threatening calls to your utility or the Attorney General’s office.

Scammers are at it again! Customers are reporting that someone is calling, threatening power shut off unless paid... Posted by Green Mountain Power on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

