BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another day, another day with cloudy skies.

Friday will be a similar day, although it’s possible we could see a break or two of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to moderate, reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weekend will be a different story! A messy storm system will be moving in late Friday evening into early Saturday morning with a mix of rain and snow, with mainly rain in the valleys and mainly snow in the mountains, but there could be a period of rain in the mountains as well Saturday afternoon. Colder air will arrive by the end of the day with rain changing back over to snow. Snow showers will persist especially in the higher elevations Saturday night and Sunday.

At this point, it looks like more rain than snow in the valleys, and more snow with a little rain for the mountains. By the end of the weekend we are looking at just a trace to a couple of inches of snow in the valleys, but we could see 3-6″ or more in the higher elevations.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Martin Luther King Day, Monday. Temperatures will be a bit colder next week, back in the 20s for daytime highs which is actually closer to normal for mid January!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the evolution of this storm system for the weekend, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online.

