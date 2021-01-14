BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We continue to be stuck in a weather rut, and that means another day of clouds and a few flurries, along with warmer than normal temperatures.

Nothing too much changes for Friday other than we may actually see a few, rare, sunny breaks.

Then everything will change as we head into the weekend. A messy storm system will be moving in late Friday evening into early Saturday morning with a mix of rain & snow, with mainly rain in the valleys and mainly snow in the mountains. During the afternoon on Saturday, even the mountains could get in on some rain. But by the end of the day and into Saturday night, that rain will go back to snow again. Snow showers will persist in the higher elevations Saturday night and Sunday.

At this point, it looks like more rain than snow in the valleys, and more snow with a little rain for the mountains. By the end of the weekend we are looking at just a trace to a couple of inches of snow in the valleys, but some pretty good accumulations in the higher elevations - a half-foot or more of snow above about 1500 feet.

The weather will settle down again as we head into next week, but also turn colder. It will actually be feeling like mid-January next week!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the evolution of this storm system for the weekend, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.