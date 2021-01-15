Burlington mayoral candidates hold forum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents in Wards 2 and 3, which largely covers downtown and the Old North End, had a chance to question the three mayoral candidates during an online forum Thursday night.

Peter Clavelle, the longest-tenured Burlington mayor, said the Zoom forum gave candidates the first shot at explaining their platform to citizens. “Also an opportunity for the candidates to listen to the issues and concerns on the minds of the citizens in Burlington. And hopefully, after a series of forums and debates, they’ll be able to make a better decision, an informed decision as who best able to lead the city over the next three years,” Clavelle said.

Democratic incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger highlighted how over the nine years he’s been in office, he’s helped build massive infrastructure projects like the bus station and City Hall Park, kept municipal tax rates low, and also navigated Burlington through the pandemic. ”Management is a huge part of the job of being mayor in Burlington. I do think this is one of the questions voters in this race need to ask themselves is right now in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of a deep recession, is this the time to move away from tested proven leadership,” he said,

Meanwhile, City Council President Max Tracy has been on the council for nearly years. The Progressive says it’s time for a change and to ground city government in addressing the basic needs of citizens by taking bold actions to combat the climate crisis and take a different approach to the housing crisis. “I want to be a mayor that brings our community together around these shared values of equity and justice and making sure that we are not only addressing the basic needs of our neighbors in the context of the pandemic but also making real progress on the pressing issues of our time,” said Tracy.

Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng highlighted the fact that he is not entrenched in city politics and that there needs to be much greater education regarding the climate change crisis for citizens. He says he believes Burlington residents are ready for a change in leadership. He also spoke about how he came to the city without even knowing English more than a decade ago, yet he still was able to help the community. “Thirteen years ago I created programs and projects that helped people get better without political party or backbone of the organization. I have done it all through collaboration of bringing people together and being civil and that’s what I would want to continue as a Mayor,” he said.

The candidates will meet virtually for at least two more debates before Town Meeting Day.

