Former Burlington Police Chief resigns from Howard Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Burlington Police Chief, Brandon Del Pozo announces his resignation from the Howard Center Board of Trustees.

He posted his resignation letter from the mental health agency on Twitter Thursday.

His letter reads “It’s only fitting that my seat on the Board be filled by a person closer to the heart of the community. It is with feelings of satisfaction, thankfulness and pride that I conclude my service.” Del Pozo continues to say, “I am proud of this record, and until I served as a trustee for the Howard Center, I would have said that this was enough to consider myself as living a life of service.”

Del Pozo says he moved to the Adirondacks last summer and thought the position should be filled by someone locally.

He’s currently working in research at Brown University.

